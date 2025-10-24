Latest Weather Blog
Highway officials set to reopen US 51 near Smitty's explosion site; La. 10 will have lane restrictions
ROSELAND — State highway officials say U.S. 51 will reopen Friday evening, more than two months after an explosion and fire at Smitty's Supply forced its closure.
La. 10 through the area will re-open, too, but will have alternating lane closures as crews continue to clean ditches and other spots near the roadway. Flaggers will help direct traffic.
Last week area residents engaged in a protest at which they asked the state Department of Transportation and Development and Gov. Jeff Landry to reopen U.S. 51. The route is a major connection between the northern and southern parts of the parish for motorists who don't want to use nearby Interstate 55.
An announcement from DOTD said U.S. 51 and one lane of La. 10 would reopen at 6 p.m. Friday.
The continuing La. 10 work will occur mainly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
A series of explosions rocked the Smitty's plant on Aug. 22. Fallout from a thick black plume that rose over the plant polluted the surrounding terrain.
