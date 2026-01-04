59°
Highway 30 at Highway 3115 in Ascension Parish reopens after crash and overturned 18-wheeler closed roads
GONZALES —The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a crash with injuries on Sunday morning that left Highway 30 at Highway 3115 closed, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near the parish lines when a vehicle crashed into the side of an 18-wheeler, authorities said.
Deputies said an 18-wheeler is also overturned on Highway 30 near Ashland Road. Injuries are unknown at this time.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes.
