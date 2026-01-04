59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Highway 30 at Highway 3115 in Ascension Parish reopens after crash and overturned 18-wheeler closed roads

8 hours 58 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, January 04 2026 Jan 4, 2026 January 04, 2026 8:30 AM January 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES —The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a crash with injuries on Sunday morning that left Highway 30 at Highway 3115 closed, according to the sheriff's office. 

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near the parish lines when a vehicle crashed into the side of an 18-wheeler, authorities said.

Deputies said an 18-wheeler is also overturned on Highway 30 near Ashland Road. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Trending News

Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days