High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday marked the start of another year of the Robert Graves Metro Baton Rouge 7 on 7 Summer League in the Capitol city.
Nearly 30 area schools rotate to six different host schools each Wednesday in June to get more practice and reps against other teams. The games rotate in a round robin format.
The league allows local high school football teams to stay in tune with their training for the upcoming season and also allows coaches to see what they're working with in their own team.
On Wednesday, six different programs participated at the new Elite Training Academy while others played in their host site's stadiums.
