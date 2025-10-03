72°
High School Football: Denham Springs, Brusly among area teams to pick up wins
BATON ROUGE - Week five of the high school football season in Louisiana got started with a handful of area teams in action Thursday night.
Denham Springs 41, Southern Lab 14
Brusly 51, Belaire 12
Catholic Point Coupee 44, Livonia 37
Woodlawn 26, St. Martinville 20
