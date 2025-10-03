72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
High School Football: Denham Springs, Brusly among area teams to pick up wins

Thursday, October 02 2025
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Week five of the high school football season in Louisiana got started with a handful of area teams in action Thursday night.

Denham Springs 41, Southern Lab 14

Brusly 51, Belaire 12

Catholic Point Coupee 44, Livonia 37

Woodlawn 26, St. Martinville 20

