Here's the initial police report from LSU fraternity death

4 years 9 months 6 days ago Friday, September 22 2017 Sep 22, 2017 September 22, 2017 3:31 PM September 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – LSU released the police report related to the death of Max Gruver.

Gruver, 18, died after a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity house last week. Gruver was found unresponsive in the house and taken to the hospital by “private vehicle,” where he died.

The short synopsis from police is not very detailed and is only the preliminary report from the first LSU Police officers on scene.

