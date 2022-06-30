Here's the initial police report from LSU fraternity death

BATON ROUGE – LSU released the police report related to the death of Max Gruver.

Gruver, 18, died after a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity house last week. Gruver was found unresponsive in the house and taken to the hospital by “private vehicle,” where he died.

The short synopsis from police is not very detailed and is only the preliminary report from the first LSU Police officers on scene.

Click HERE to see the police report.

************

