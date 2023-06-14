Latest Weather Blog
HEAT ADVISORY across the WBRZ viewing area
The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for portions of the WBRZ viewing area until 7:00 PM tonight.
Heat index values are expected to peak between 105 to 110°. With extreme heat and high humidity in the forecast, heat related illnesses could occur.
Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.
