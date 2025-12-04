52°
Having trouble with your toilets? City says heavy rain impacting sewer systems
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge residents across several neighborhoods are experiencing troubles with their toilets, bathtubs and other plumbing as Thursday's heavy rain impacts the city's sewer systems.
The city said its sewer systems are filling with rainwater as the downpour extended into the night. As a result, neighborhoods and subdivisions across the city are having issues flushing toilets and draining bathtubs. It was not immediately clear exactly which areas were impacted.
The city said it is working diligently to fix the issue, but things should be back to normal shortly after the rain ends.
WBRZ has reached out to the mayor's office but has not received a response.
