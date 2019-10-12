Latest Weather Blog
Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapses, leaves 1 dead and several injured
UPDATE: ONE DEAD, THREE MISSING AND 18 INJURED NOW CONFRIMED AFTER HARD ROCK HOTEL COLLAPSES.
NEW ORLEANS - A scary scene was captured on video this Saturday morning showing a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street collapsing onto the road.
The building had been under construction for several months now. It is unclear what caused the collapse.
So far, Acadian Ambulance, who is providing aid to New Orleans EMS, has reported 13 patients transported for treatment and according to WWL-TV, it is believed there are still people trapped inside.
An eyewitness captured the moment the building came crashing down, providing it to WWL-TV.
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Viewer video from Michael Dalle captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning. No injuries reported. Stay with WWL-TV for more. pic.twitter.com/AxkbniBrZI— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 12, 2019
Governor John Bel Edwards is currently on the scene. A press conference is expected to be held at some point.
This is a developing story.
