Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapses, leaves 1 dead and several injured

Source: WBRZ News
By: Chris Lunkin
Image: KATC

UPDATE: ONE DEAD, THREE MISSING AND 18 INJURED NOW CONFRIMED AFTER HARD ROCK HOTEL COLLAPSES.

*********

NEW ORLEANS - A scary scene was captured on video this Saturday morning showing a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street collapsing onto the road.

The building had been under construction for several months now. It is unclear what caused the collapse.

So far, Acadian Ambulance, who is providing aid to New Orleans EMS, has reported 13 patients transported for treatment and according to WWL-TV, it is believed there are still people trapped inside.

An eyewitness captured the moment the building came crashing down, providing it to WWL-TV. 

Governor John Bel Edwards is currently on the scene. A press conference is expected to be held at some point.

This is a developing story.

