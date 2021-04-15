Latest Weather Blog
Handful of missing crew members identified; search still underway
BATON ROUGE - Nearly half of the missing crew members from a capsized lift boat have been identified through social media posts by family.
The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued six of the 19 people who were aboard the Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it capsized Tuesday afternoon south of Grand Isle. One person was found dead.
But 12 people are still missing, and the names of five were released today:
- Jay Guevara of Lafayette
- Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville
- Dylan Daspit of Iberia Parish
- Quinon Pitre, 31, from Lawtell
- Chaz Morales Sr., 37, of St. Tammany Parish
According to KATC, Seacor Power released a statement Wednesday, saying they are working on recovery efforts and thanked those who are searching.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the vessel capsizing and are working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to support all efforts in locating our valued team members and partners. We would like to thank the U.S. Coast Guard and Good Samaritan vessels for their immediate response as well as the brave individuals who have further supported our search and rescue efforts. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Handful of missing crew members identified; search still underway
-
LSU confirms body found Tuesday is missing student Kori Gauthier
-
Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end 'forever war'
-
Video show mariners navigating choppy waters from inside capsized boat
-
Jury selected in trial of 'Serial killer' Kenneth Gleason, opening statements begin...
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees