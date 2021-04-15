Handful of missing crew members identified; search still underway

BATON ROUGE - Nearly half of the missing crew members from a capsized lift boat have been identified through social media posts by family.

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued six of the 19 people who were aboard the Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it capsized Tuesday afternoon south of Grand Isle. One person was found dead.

But 12 people are still missing, and the names of five were released today:

Jay Guevara of Lafayette

Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville

Dylan Daspit of Iberia Parish

Quinon Pitre, 31, from Lawtell

Chaz Morales Sr., 37, of St. Tammany Parish

According to KATC, Seacor Power released a statement Wednesday, saying they are working on recovery efforts and thanked those who are searching.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the vessel capsizing and are working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to support all efforts in locating our valued team members and partners. We would like to thank the U.S. Coast Guard and Good Samaritan vessels for their immediate response as well as the brave individuals who have further supported our search and rescue efforts. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved."