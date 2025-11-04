Latest Weather Blog
Hammond teenager arrested for bringing opiates, heroin, possibly fentanyl to school
HAMMOND — A Hammond teenager was arrested for bringing drugs to school, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Deputies said they tried to search 17-year-old Ryan Brown, Jr.'s belongings after receiving a tip. Brown allegedly ran and jumped into another student's car to escape, but a TPSO school resource officer blocked them in with his unit.
Before deputies got to him, Brown allegedly threw several packets of pills out of the car, which TPSO said were opiates and heroin. TPSO said there was also possibly fentanyl, but they are waiting for lab testing results.
Deputies said the student who tried to drive away was not taken into custody because he didn't know Brown was trying to escape them.
Brown was booked on possession of schedule II drugs, violation of drug-free zones, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice.
