Hammond sex offender arrested again for child pornography
HAMMOND — A man convicted in a child pornography case more than a decade ago was arrested again Thursday on similar charges.
David Hollingsworth, 59, was booked Thursday in Tangipahoa Parish on seven felony counts of pornography involving juveniles, authorities said.
Hollingsworth was convicted in 2012 of receiving child pornography and sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release.
The current arrest resulted from a joint investigation among the AG's Cyber Crime Unit, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. The investigation stems from multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said.
