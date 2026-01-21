47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police: Three arrested for attempted homicide after two injured in shooting

4 hours 53 minutes ago Tuesday, January 20 2026 Jan 20, 2026 January 20, 2026 8:07 PM January 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Police arrested three people, including a juvenile, after a shooting that resulted in two people being injured, the Hammond Police Department said.

Officials said Albert Brooks, 21, was shot in the chest after Nataria Taylor, 21, enlisted Brandon Robinson, 24, and an unidentified juvenile to assault Brooks at the Yellow Store.

Brooks shot Robinson in the arm, resulting in Robinson shooting him in the chest, officials said.

Following the shooting, Robinson and the juvenile fled the scene by car with Taylor. Brooks drove himself to RaceTrac after being shot. Both men were taken to the hospital and Brooks is in stable condition.

Trending News

Taylor, Robinson and the juvenile were booked for attempted first-degree homicide.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days