Hammond Police seeking information on missing woman last seen Tuesday

Wednesday, June 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman last seen Tuesday.

Mia Magee, 25, was last seen on Hillock Court in Hammond borrowing a car. She is five-foot-two, 185 pounds.

Anyone with any information on whereabouts is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

