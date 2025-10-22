Hammond Police searching for woman who they say stole from Ulta

HAMMOND — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing from a makeup store in Hammond.

Hammond Police on Wednesday said the woman stole from Ulta Beauty at 2026 Hammond Square Drive multiple times. She is a Black woman with tattoos on both arms, police added.

Anyone who knows who this woman is has been asked to call Detective Corey Morse with the Hammond Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5758.