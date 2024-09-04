Hammond police looking for identity of person who stole Corvette, crashed into truck at dealership

HAMMOND - Officers with the Hammond Police Department are trying to identify a person who stole a Corvette from a dealership and potentially crashed into another vehicle while attempting to leave the lot Tuesday.

Police said they were conducting patrols when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Villa Roma. The vehicle was a Chevrolet Corvette that was still running and had a broken driver side window alongside damage to the driver's side door and the vehicle's rear.

Officers determined the vehicle belonged to Ross Downing Chevrolet, so they visited the dealership and searched the lot for further evidence. During the search, officers located a red pickup truck with damage to the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.

After viewing the security video, officers saw an unknown person break the window of the Corvette and enter the vehicle. They then started the vehicle and drove around the lot to find an exit. Police believe the person hit the red pickup truck during this attempt to leave.

Any person knowing the identity of the offenders or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact detectives with the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5739.