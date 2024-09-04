Latest Weather Blog
Hammond police looking for identity of person who stole Corvette, crashed into truck at dealership
HAMMOND - Officers with the Hammond Police Department are trying to identify a person who stole a Corvette from a dealership and potentially crashed into another vehicle while attempting to leave the lot Tuesday.
Police said they were conducting patrols when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Villa Roma. The vehicle was a Chevrolet Corvette that was still running and had a broken driver side window alongside damage to the driver's side door and the vehicle's rear.
Officers determined the vehicle belonged to Ross Downing Chevrolet, so they visited the dealership and searched the lot for further evidence. During the search, officers located a red pickup truck with damage to the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.
After viewing the security video, officers saw an unknown person break the window of the Corvette and enter the vehicle. They then started the vehicle and drove around the lot to find an exit. Police believe the person hit the red pickup truck during this attempt to leave.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PHOTOS: PMAC unveils new court for volleyball season
-
Tangipahoa Parish announces clearing of 100 blighted properties in parish over last...
-
Denham Springs Elementary School receives donation of new playground equipment
-
Referee shortage causing high school football games to move to new nights
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup