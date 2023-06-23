90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond Police Department looking for identity of shoplifter

Hammond police are looking to identify a person who shoplifted from a Home Depot and stole a wallet at a Walmart Friday.

On June 17 at around 2:23 p.m., the suspect walked into the Home Depot, took merchandise from the shelves and exited the store without purchasing any items. Additionally, she took a wallet from a shopping cart and later used a food stamp card at the Walmart.

Anyone who knows the identity is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5762 or through an anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

