Hammond officers looking for person who stole $900 worth of merchandise from Winn Dixie
HAMMOND - Police officers in Hammond are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who stole more than $900 worth of merchandise from Winn Dixie.
The Hammond Police Department shared a photo of the person who they say pushed a cart full of meat and other groceries to self-checkout on Jan. 24. They say the thief pretended to scan items and then left the store without paying a $922.40 bill.
Anyone with information can call (985) 277-5755.
