Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow returns to Tangipahoa
HAMMOND - The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow returned to Tangipahoa on Saturday to inspire the community with an unforgettable show.
The show, taking place from Oct. 11-12, featured the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the all-woman Misty Blues Skydiving Team and WWII Warbird performers, among others.
This year, the airshow also introduced a free fan program offering behind-the-scenes content called the Insider's Club.
The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow, which first premiered in 1979, continues to draw thousands to Tangipahoa Parish to witness the aerial performances.
