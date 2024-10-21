77°
Hammond music studio owner, business partner arrested on racketeering, drug dealing charges

October 21, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — A music studio owner and his business partner were arrested after a joint investigation between Tangipahoa and Livingston parish authorities into the pairs' suspected racketeering and drug dealing. 

Alanza Sibley, 33, and Jessie Dennis, 30, turned themselves in to Tangipahoa Parish deputies on Tuesday. 

Deputies were tipped off to the suspected marijuana dealing by the Drug Enforcement Administration in July.

In a Tuesday raid on All Around Productions — a Hammond music studio — and two homes in Hammond and Albany, authorities seized several pounds of marijuana and other drugs, as well as packaging, scales and guns, including a stolen one from St. Helena Parish. Deputies said all of this was valued at $100,000.

Both men face racketeering, criminal conspiracy and drug dealing charges.

