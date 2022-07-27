Hammond man arrested in connection with Saturday shooting

BATON ROUGE - The Attorney General's Office says investigators have arrested a Hammond man in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a man last weekend.

26-year-old Lamarkcus Green was wanted by the Hammond Police Department for attempted murder and car theft.

Investigators say Green is suspected of shooting a man last Saturday in the 200 block of Florida Street in Hammond. Police said Green stole a car after the shooting and went into hiding.

Hammond Police contacted the Attorney General's Office's Fugitive Apprehension Unit for assistance in tracking down Green. The fugitive investigation took agents to a trailer park in Ponchatoula where they believed the man was hiding out.

After investigators found the vehicle believed to be stolen by Green at the trailer park, they contacted the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for assistance. As deputies arrived on the scene, Green tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by an FAU agent.

Green was taken into custody Monday night and taken to Tangiaphoa Parish Jail where he was booked as a fugitive from the Hammond PD.