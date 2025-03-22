62°
Hammond fire officials put out large woods fire off Top Hat Drive; fire visible from Strawberry Stadium

2 hours 29 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, March 22 2025 Mar 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 8:16 PM March 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Fire Department extinguished a large woods fire off Top Hat Drive after the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry assisted, according to fire officials.

Images of the fire provided by the Hammond Fire Department showed the smoke being visible during Southeastern's baseball game at Strawberry Stadium.

Firefighters found a large pile of tires burning and determined it originated from a debris pile. The fire was extinguished after the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry set fire lines to stop its spread.

