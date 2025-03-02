68°
Hammond FD stops shed fire from spreading to home 20 feet away
HAMMOND - Hammond firefighter's quick response time helped save a home 20 feet away from a shed that burned down Sunday.
The Hammond Fire Department said the fire happened on Marilyn Drive around 1 p.m. They said flames from the shed spread onto the ground and firefighters had to act fast to save the nearby home.
Fire officials said the cause is still under investigation.
