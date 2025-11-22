Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: LSU beats Western Kentucky 13-10
BATON ROUGE - Despite entering Saturday's game as a 24.5-point favorite, LSU beat Western Kentucky 13-10.
LSU's defense played great in the third quarter, stifling the Hilltopper offense and intercepting WKU quarterback Rodney Tisdale twice. However, the Tiger offensive woes continued, with the only points in the quarter coming from a Damian Ramos field goal after LSU failed to punch it in from the one-yard line.
The Hilltoppers scored on the possession of the game, kicking a field goal after a nine-play, 57-yard drive. Western Kentucky had an opportunity to score a touchdown in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs in a goal-to-go situation.
LSU's offense struggled mightily in the first half, putting up just 174 yards of offense. The Tigers punted twice, threw an interception, and turned the ball over on downs on their first four drives. On the fifth, LSU finally capitalized with a Michael Van Buren touchdown pass to Trey'Dez Green. LSU led 7-3 at the half.
Damian Ramos was able to add to the score in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard field goal.
With under two minutes left and neither team having any timeouts, Western Kentucky recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown to make the game 13-10. LSU recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the victory.
