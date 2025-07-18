85°
Halee Jefferson - Multimedia Journalist

Halee Jefferson joined the WBRZ team in July 2025 as a Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ).

Born in Metairie, Louisiana, Halee grew up and spent most of her life in Prairieville, Louisiana. She's excited to be back in her hometown, ready to tell the stories that matter to her community.

Halee earned her bachelor's degree in Communications with a focus on Television and Multimedia Studies from Southeastern Louisiana University in December 2022. While in college, she gained valuable experience as a student reporter at The Southeastern Channel, honing her skills in storytelling and broadcasting.

Before coming to WBRZ, Halee began her professional career at KPLC in Lake Charles in July 2023, where she worked as both an MMJ and an anchor.

Halee chose a career in television because of her outgoing nature and her love for meeting new people. She finds immense joy in writing and discovering creative ways to share compelling stories.

When she's not out in the field, Halee enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family and friends.

