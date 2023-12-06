59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

3 hours 16 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, December 06 2023 Dec 6, 2023 December 06, 2023 10:33 AM December 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: CNN

NEW YORK - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly seven million customer profiles.

In some cases that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes, and birth years.

The company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14 thousand of the company's user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number -- but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA Relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

Trending News

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA Relatives profiles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days