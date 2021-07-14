Gun resembling Lego toy sparks controversy

A gun company is under fire for designing a pistol that resembles a children's Lego toy, BBC News reports.

Lego is demanding that Utah-based Culper Precision halt production of the Block19 weapon, which is a gun that is designed to look as though its covered in tiny Lego bricks.

Culper Precision says the customized Glock weapon was created to "highlight the pure enjoyment of the shooting sports."

But the Danish toymaker is not on board with the design and neither are gun control activists who've labeled the weapon irresponsible and dangerous.

Shannon Watts of the Everytown for Gun Safety campaign group, said her organization contacted Lego about the weapon last week, and confirmed that the toymakers sent Culper Precision a "cease and desist" letter.

Culper Precision president Brandon Scott told the Washington Post that after discussions with a lawyer he decided to comply with Lego's request.

Though U.S. laws forbid the production of a children's toy that precisely resembles a real gun, the laws do not explicitly prevent manufacturers from making a gun that resembles a toy.