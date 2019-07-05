Gun battle at LA restaurant leaves 3 dead, 12 wounded

LOS ANGELES - Police say an early morning argument at a Los Angeles restaurant apparently triggered a gun battle that left 3 people dead and 12 wounded.



Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez says that two possible suspects are being questioned.



Lopez says a preliminary investigation finds a party was underway at the restaurant at 12:30 a.m. Saturday when an argument started.



He says a man and woman left the building, then returned and the shooting started.



Three people died at the scene.



Police say 12 people were brought to local hospitals. Their conditions ranged from critical to stable but serious.