82°
Latest Weather Blog
Gun battle at LA restaurant leaves 3 dead, 12 wounded
LOS ANGELES - Police say an early morning argument at a Los Angeles restaurant apparently triggered a gun battle that left 3 people dead and 12 wounded.
Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez says that two possible suspects are being questioned.
Lopez says a preliminary investigation finds a party was underway at the restaurant at 12:30 a.m. Saturday when an argument started.
He says a man and woman left the building, then returned and the shooting started.
Three people died at the scene.
Police say 12 people were brought to local hospitals. Their conditions ranged from critical to stable but serious.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Idol Laine Hardy returning home for upcoming Livingston Parish performance
-
Baton Rouge residents out in force for Fourth of July celebrations
-
Watch the full 2019 Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration
-
Residents surprised by bear seen roaming Port Allen neighborhood
-
Water balloons & elaborate boats take over False River for Fourth of...