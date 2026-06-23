Gulf Coast could have colorful skies and lower air quality as Saharan dust moves in next week

BATON ROUGE — A large Saharan dust plume is moving across the Atlantic Basin and could reach the Gulf Coast by next week. Multiple impacts could be noted across the region.

The Storm Station Team says no tropical development is expected over the next seven days because of the dry air mass coming off the African continent. Saharan dust marks hot and dry desert air and can be associated with bursts of wind shear. It also shields sunlight, cooling the ocean surface, which makes it difficult for tropical systems to develop.

The tan shades visible on tracking maps show the dust keeping the basin dry. Storms struggle to develop in that type of atmosphere.

As the plume moves closer to the United States, it could bring hazy skies and colorful sunrises and sunsets to the Gulf Coast. It could also potentially lower air quality in the region.

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