Guests at Siegen area hotel evacuated due to small fire
BATON ROUGE - Guests at a hotel off Siegen Lane were evacuated from their rooms when a small fire triggered the building's sprinklers early Monday morning.
St. George fire officials reported the situation as a small trash fire that occurred at the Residence Inn by Marriott Baton Rouge Siegen Lane, located on North Mall Drive, shortly before 4:30 a.m.
According to a news release from the fire department, approximately 100 patrons were evacuated.
The blaze was declared under control by 4:43 a.m., and though there were no injuries, several rooms sustained smoke and water damage.
As of 6 a.m., fire investigators were still analyzing the scene of the incident.
