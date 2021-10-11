75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Guests at Siegen area hotel evacuated due to small fire

3 hours 24 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, October 11 2021 Oct 11, 2021 October 11, 2021 6:16 AM October 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Guests at a hotel off Siegen Lane were evacuated from their rooms when a small fire triggered the building's sprinklers early Monday morning.

St. George fire officials reported the situation as a small trash fire that occurred at the Residence Inn by Marriott Baton Rouge Siegen Lane, located on North Mall Drive, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

According to a news release from the fire department, approximately 100 patrons were evacuated.

The blaze was declared under control by 4:43 a.m., and though there were no injuries, several rooms sustained smoke and water damage.

Trending News

As of 6 a.m., fire investigators were still analyzing the scene of the incident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days