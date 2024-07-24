Latest Weather Blog
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended again after parish obtains new vessel
GROSSE TETE— Starting Wednesday, Iberville Parish officials are changing the operating hours for the Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry after receiving a new vessel with a higher capacity.
Parish officials announced on social media that the new boat can hold up to 18 people at a time. The ferry will now run from 4-8 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon and 2-8 p.m. It will be closed between 8-10 a.m. and noon to 2:00 p.m.
Officials explained that the hours of operation had to be divided throughout the day due to restrictions from the Coast Guard which limit captains to a maximum of 12 hours a day.
Thursday night, a community meeting to discuss school transportation plans will be held at the Intracoastal Road Fire Station in Plaquemine starting at 6:00 p.m.
The ferry was opened last month after a boat hit the Gross Tete Bridge. Officials estimate it will take at least 3 months to complete repairs.
