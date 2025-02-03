Greg Brooks Jr. speaks to ABC News about lawsuit against LSU, recovery from brain surgery

Photo: ABC News

NEW YORK (ABC News) — Greg Brooks Jr., a former safety for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, is speaking out to share advice for young athletes after undergoing a lifechanging brain surgery and brain tumor diagnosis.

"I just want young athletes in the same spot I was, if something is hurting, tell them," Brooks Jr. said in an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan that aired Monday on "GMA," referring to coaches and school officials. "And if they don't do anything about it, go get your second opinion. Because if I would have known that, I wouldn't be the way I am right now."

Brooks Jr., now 23, was a newly selected team captain for LSU in August 2023 when he said he began experiencing symptoms including nausea, dizziness and headaches during football practice.

The next month, in September, the Louisiana native was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent brain surgery.

In a lawsuit filed in August 2024 in Louisiana, Brooks Jr. alleged negligence by both LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he underwent brain surgery.

Brooks Jr. states in the lawsuit that he "passed out" during practice, and "then began to vomit minutes later in front of his coaches and athletic trainers." The lawsuit claims that Brooks Jr. was told by an LSU athletic trainer that he had vertigo and was "cleared to return to practice."

According to the filing, despite continuing to report those symptoms on a "daily basis," it was not until 39 days after Brooks Jr. said his symptoms began that "the team made an appointment with a neurologist who discovered the brain tumor."

Brooks Jr.'s father, Greg Brooks Sr., claims he was not notified by LSU of his son's condition until he was told he would undergo brain surgery.

"The one call that I received was, 'I need you to get here. Your son is having emergency surgery tomorrow morning,'" Brooks Sr. told Strahan, adding that at the time, he put trust in his son's coaches at LSU.

"He's at LSU, one of the best colleges in the United States. Would I have ever thought that his best interests wouldn't be at heart? No," Brooks Sr. said, adding that he did not seek a second medical opinion for his son.

The family's lawsuit alleges the surgeon at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center who performed brain surgery on Brooks Jr. to try to remove the tumor was "not qualified to do this particular surgery."

The lawsuit alleges that during the surgery, Brooks Jr. suffered "multiple strokes" and was left with what the suit describes as "severe and permanent injuries."

Brooks Jr. described waking up from the surgery as waking up from a "nightmare."

"Honestly, I all thought it was fake. Like, I was in disbelief," he told Strahan. "Like, a nightmare that I couldn't wake up from."

Following the surgery, Brooks Jr. underwent both chemotherapy and radiation.

Though he has since been declared cancer-free by doctors, Brooks Jr. has had to relearn how to eat, write and speak following surgery, and undergoes speech and occupational therapies daily, according to his dad.

"The disease is not the issue," Brooks Sr. said of his son's cancer diagnosis. "He did wonderful with his radiation, with his chemo. This is the aftermath of injury from surgery."

Throughout Brooks Jr.'s cancer journey and recovery from surgery, Brooks Sr. claims the family has not heard from the coaching staff of LSU since October 2023, shortly after the diagnosis.

"Specifically Brian Kelly," Brooks Sr. said of LSU's head football coach. "My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you? Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man."

At the time Brooks Jr.'s lawsuit was filed in August, LSU said in a statement that school could not comment on ongoing litigation, but that Brooks "remains in our thoughts and prayers." The university also referred ABC News to its statement released in August.

"While LSU cannot comment on ongoing litigation, Greg Brooks remains in our thoughts and prayers as he continues to work through the rehabilitation process," the university said in the August statement. "Since the beginning of our agreement with our Championship Health Partner, Our Lady of the Lake, they have provided exceptional medical care for our student-athletes in all of our sports.”

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center told ABC News it could not comment on the litigation, but added that its neurological team is "among the most experienced in Louisiana and they give our patients the best opportunity for a positive outcome in any circumstance."

“First, and foremost, our prayers remain with Greg for his continued healing and recovery. Due to patient privacy laws and pending litigation, we can’t comment on specific individuals or situations,” a statement from the hospital said. “The neurosurgical team at Our Lady of the Lake is among the most experienced in Louisiana and they give our patients the best opportunity for a positive outcome in any circumstance. Providing excellent healthcare to those we serve is our top priority.”

Looking ahead to the future, Brooks Sr. said of his son, "I want him to be able to live a productive life, whatever it may be."

Brooks Jr. said of his own path ahead, "I just want to be normal."

He added, "Whatever card I'm dealt, that's the card I'll play, and I'm gonna make sure I win."