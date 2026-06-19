Greenwell Springs 18-year-old arrested for home invasion

Image: EBRSO

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested an 18-year-old who was allegedly part of a group that showed up at a woman’s house, threatening to burn it down and kill her son because he owed them money.

Chance Boring, of Greenwell Springs, was booked on charges of home invasion, arson/communication of false information and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after he was arrested Sunday night.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a residence in the 15200 block of East Beaver Drive in Greenwell Springs after it was reported that 10 individuals had showed up at the victim’s residence, trying to fight her son.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, four of the subjects cut the electricity to the home and entered the residence without permission. They threatened to burn down the house and kill the woman’s son if he didn’t give them the money they claimed they were owed.

The victim told detectives that while they were in her house, she heard one of them kick her dog.

Several subjects fled the scene as authorities arrived on the scene, but they were later apprehended in the area.

Boring was found to be one of the subjects who entered the house, according to investigators. He was contacted at his home and would later turn himself in.

Boring told detectives that the group only went to the residence to get his friend’s money that was reportedly stolen by the victim’s son. He told investigators that he drove himself and some of the subjects to the residence and was “down for my boys” meaning they were going to get the money by any means necessary.

Some of the subjects were under the age of 17 and were booked into Juvenile Detention. Boring was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on the above charges.