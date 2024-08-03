Greenway Drive home catches fire after blaze starts in carport

BATON ROUGE — A Greenway Drive house went up in flames Saturday evening after a storage area in the home's carport caught fire, fire officials said.

The fire, which started around 6:09 p.m. and was contained by 6:17 p.m., caused $90,000 in damage, Baton Rouge Fire said. The fire was contained to the carport but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

When firefighters arrived, they found an adult and four children outside the home, having been alerted to the fire by neighbors who called 911, fire officials said. EMS, Baton Rouge Police and Entergy also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Baton Rouge Fire.