Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to pack 200,000 meals Tuesday in honor of MLK Jr.

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is participating in the statewide MLK Day campaign, Million Meals for MLK.

Tuesday morning, at least 200 volunteers will be packing 200,000 non-perishable meals to go towards the state's one million meals goal.

According to the food bank's website, it is "inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s passion for justice and ability to ignite communities into action."

Its goal is to use the month of MLK Day in January 2025 as a catalyst for activating the donors and volunteers needed to ensure that our neighbors in need have access to nutritious meals.

Additionally, meals will be packed at seven locations around Louisiana throughout the week. Here is a listing of locations and times for those events.

Tuesday, January 21 – Alexandria

Food Bank of Central Louisiana

3223 Baldwin Ave. Alexandria, LA

10 a.m. – noon



Tuesday, January 21 – New Orleans

Second Harvest Food Bank

700 Edwards Ave. New Orleans, LA

10 a.m. – noon



Tuesday, January 21 – Thibodaux

Good Samaritan Food Bank - Thibodaux

100 Burch St. Thibodaux, LA

2:30-4:30 p.m.



Wednesday, January 22 – Lafayette

Second Harvest Food Bank

215 E. Pinhook Road Lafayette, LA

10 a.m. – noon



Wednesday, January 22 – Monroe

West Monroe Convention Center (for Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana)

901 Ridge Avenue West Monroe, LA

10 a.m. – noon



Thursday, January 23 – Lake Charles

Second Harvest Food Bank

2309 Hwy. 397 Lake Charles, LA

10 a.m. – noon



Thursday, January 23 – Shreveport

Bossier Council on Aging

706 Bearkat Dr. Bossier City, LA

10 a.m. – noon

To learn more about the campaign or if you wish to donate, click here.