Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank announces new president, CEO

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank announced Elizabeth "Liz" Pfifer will be taking the reins as the new president and CEO.

Pfifer has previously led nonprofit projects for Catholic Relief Services across the U.S., in Asia and in Africa. She has degrees from The Catholic University of America and Fordham University.

“As a proud Baton Rouge resident, volunteer and parent, I am deeply invested in our community. Together with our dedicated staff, volunteers and partners, we remain committed to ensuring every family has access to nutritious meals and gains the knowledge and support they need to thrive.”

The food bank says, under Pfifer's leadership, they hope to expand their impact. Her appointment is effective Nov. 1.