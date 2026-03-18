Grand jury chooses not to pursue charges against Central officer accused of malfeasance at this time

CENTRAL - A grand jury decided not to formally charge a former Central Police Officer with payroll fraud and malfeasance in office at this time.

Huey Haley was arrested back in October 2024 for allegedly stealing more than $24,000 in time from his former department.

The grand jury finally got to the case over a year after Haley was arrested, but ultimately, the jury pretermitted, meaning it remains undecided until more evidence comes forward.

The former lieutenant is accused of logging more than 1,400 hours from 2020-2024 in time he didn't actually work. Haley also worked as an assistant warden at Dixon Correctional.

At the end of 2024, the WBRZ Investigative Unit discovered even more alleged payroll fraud by comparing the time he logged at Central and Dixon. On at least two occasions, he claimed to have worked more than 24 hours in a day between both jobs.

The Department of Corrections never pressed charges, and he is still employed there.

"Today, the grand jury decided not to reach a decision on the multiple allegations of theft and malfeasance against former Lieutenant Huey Haley," Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said. "While we do not agree with the decision, we absolutely respect it and the process. This case is not over, as we are already pursuing a different investigative approach to this matter."