79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor: Louisiana's unemployed could get additional $300 in federal benefits

1 hour 24 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 August 13, 2020 3:49 PM August 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana residents eligible for unemployment are expected to get an additional $300 each week in federal support.

Edwards said during his coronavirus briefing Thursday that unemployed will be eligible for an additional $300 under an executive order from President Donald Trump. The benefits will be in addition to the benefits recipients are already receiving from the state.

Though Trump's order mandates that states receiving the federal disaster relief payments must also match with an additional $100 payment. Louisiana will opt to count existing unemployment benefits toward that amount, an option provided by the federal government.

The governor said once the state gets the federal assistance, the benefits will be applied retroactively back to Aug. 1. It's still unclear exactly when the payments will be made available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days