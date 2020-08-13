Governor: Louisiana's unemployed could get additional $300 in federal benefits

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana residents eligible for unemployment are expected to get an additional $300 each week in federal support.

Edwards said during his coronavirus briefing Thursday that unemployed will be eligible for an additional $300 under an executive order from President Donald Trump. The benefits will be in addition to the benefits recipients are already receiving from the state.

Though Trump's order mandates that states receiving the federal disaster relief payments must also match with an additional $100 payment. Louisiana will opt to count existing unemployment benefits toward that amount, an option provided by the federal government.

The governor said once the state gets the federal assistance, the benefits will be applied retroactively back to Aug. 1. It's still unclear exactly when the payments will be made available.