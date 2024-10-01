72°
Governor Landry to host multiple press conferences Tuesday - Stream them on WBRZ socials

37 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry is hosting two press conferences Tuesday regarding two aspects of Louisiana's future. 

At 10 a.m., Landry will be discussing "the future of Louisiana's economic and wage growth" and the modernization of the state's tax structure. 

At 11:30 a.m., he will be signing an executive order regarding free speech for all higher education institutions across the state. 

Both of these events will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page. 

