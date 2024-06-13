Governor Landry announces appointments to LSU's Board of Supervisors

By:

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry announced his appointments to LSU's Board of Supervisors Thursday.

Landry appointed John “Scott” Ballard, Rebecca F. Boniol, John H. Carmouche, Chester “Lee” Mallett, Esperanza E. Moran and Rémy V. Starns.

Jimmie M. Woods shall continue to serve as chairman.