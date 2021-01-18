58°
Governor Edwards traveling to DC to attend Biden-Harris inauguration

WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Governor John Bel Edwards will be in the nation's capitol to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Edwards called the ceremony the opportunity for a "fresh start, new energy and bold leadership" for the country. You can read the full statement below.

