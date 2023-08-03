97°
Governor Edwards, Kim Mulkey at PMAC to sign bill for LSU women's basketball license plates
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards signed a ceremonial bill at the PMAC Thursday with LSU women's basketball Kim Mulkey to create license plates that celebrate the team's national championship.
LSU went 34-2 and defeated Iowa 102-85 to win their first national championship in Mulkey's second season.
The commemorative license plates and information on how to purchase them will be released at a later date.
