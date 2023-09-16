Governor Edwards celebrates 57th birthday with LSU win

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards turned 57 on Saturday and claimed the Tiger's win against Mississippi State as his birthday present.

Happy birthday to me! ?? https://t.co/SQtFI9MCZC — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 16, 2023

The festivities didn't stop there. Edwards' staff put together a birthday surprise - complete with multiple bottles of Heinz 57 sauce.