Governor Edwards celebrates 57th birthday with LSU win

59 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, September 16 2023 Sep 16, 2023 September 16, 2023 9:02 PM September 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards turned 57 on Saturday and claimed the Tiger's win against Mississippi State as his birthday present. 

The festivities didn't stop there. Edwards' staff put together a birthday surprise - complete with multiple bottles of Heinz 57 sauce. 

