Gov. Landry says he wants National Guard deployed in state before holidays

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. Jeff Landry says that National Guard troops are expected to be deployed in Louisiana in the next two weeks.

Landry said Monday that he spoke with President Donald Trump about bringing guardsmen into New Orleans to provide security in the French Quarter ahead of the holidays.

The troops are expected to remain through the Sugar Bowl and into Mardi Gras, with Landry saying that this operation will be different than the recent deployment of law enforcement for the weekend of Bayou Classic.

The troops will also deploy to other cities where Landry says violent crime is making communities unsafe. He did not specify when these deployments would happen, but Baton Rouge was previously included on a list of cities he considered deploying National Guard troops to.

Landry originally said in October that he wanted 1,000 troops deployed in Louisiana cities by November.

The deployment of the National Guard would come during the ongoing "Operation Swamp Sweep," where hundreds of federal agents launched a monthslong immigration crackdown that aims to arrest 5,000 people. The operation, which started Monday, is centered in New Orleans.