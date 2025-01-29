Gov. Landry, officials announce reinforced security plans ahead of Super Bowl in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE — Security will be heightened across New Orleans, not just near the Superdome, when the Super Bowl comes to the city on Feb. 9, Gov. Jeff Landry said Wednesday. The tighter security is needed after the Jan. 1 terror attack in the city, he said.

Landry was flanked by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and state officials at the headquarters of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness as they detailed the continued efforts to keep the city safe for the nation's largest sporting event.

The governor extended an emergency declaration of emergency put in place after the New Year's Day attack that left 14 people dead in the French Quarter.

Security teams will also have an additional 350 law enforcement officers from across the state. They'll be used as a "force multiplier" to assist in security efforts.

Landry said that enhanced security checkpoints will be in place starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, and extend through Monday, Feb. 10. Checkpoints will be set up around the perimeter of the French Quarter, as well as the Caesars Superdome and the Super Bowl Experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The security checkpoints will have restrictions similar to those in place while entering the Dome itself, including limiting bags to a certain size and mandating searches for those entering certain areas. Landry pointed out that visitors are free to refuse a search, but they will also be refused entry into the areas with enhanced security.

Any bags or containers larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are subject to search by law enforcement before entering the French Quarter. State Police also said that Vehicles will be prohibited from entering the area except for emergency purposes and that any vehicles parked in the area will be towed starting on Feb. 5.

Visitors staying at hotels on Bourbon Street should access their hotel using the Royal Street or Dauphine Street entrances, State Police noted.

The Superdome will also be "No Drone Zone," State Police added. Concealed weapons will also be banned in bars, casinos, government buildings and venues such as the Superdome.

“Super Bowl LIX is the perfect opportunity to showcase New Orleans as the world-class city it is. In order to do this, we must prioritize the safety of every single visitor and resident in the city. Today’s action demonstrates the commitment of federal, state, and local officials to make sure the Super Bowl flows seamlessly and safely. These security measures were put in place to balance the security of everyone with the freedoms we all enjoy in this country,” Landry said.

A specific precaution that will be put in place in response to the Jan. 1 attack will be a complete ban on anyone trying to bring coolers or ice chests into the French Quarter. Federal investigators linked suspected improvised explosive devices housed in coolers to the Jan. 1 terrorist.

Areas outside the Superdome will have security very similar to that in and around the stadium, which will be spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Football League. Landry noted that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will visit the city soon.

Both Cantrell and Landry said that they have a high degree of confidence that this event will be an unprecedentedly safe event.

Landry is asking that visitors and residents use the "See Something, Send Something” app to report real-time activity to the appropriate investigators. The app is found listed as See Send by My Mobile Witness, Inc.