Gov. Landry, economic development secretary to make announcement at LED headquarters

Tuesday, September 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry will be joined by his cabinet and the head of Louisiana Economic Development for an announcement at LED's downtown office on Tuesday. 

Details about the announcement were scarce ahead of the 10:30 a.m. start time, but Landry's office said he will be joined by LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois and select members of the cabinet. 

WBRZ will livestream the announcement made from the former Capitol Park Welcome Center on Facebook and YouTube. 

