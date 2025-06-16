Jeff Landry representing Louisiana at International Paris Air Show

BATON ROUGE — Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois are traveling to Paris to represent Louisiana at the Paris Air Show.

As the largest air show in the world, the Paris Air Show has been a leading display of global aerospace innovation since it began in 1953. Delegations from around the world congregate in the capital of France to share the latest developments in planes, jets, spaceships and more.

By attending, Landry aims to "strengthen economic ties, attract new investment and showcase Louisiana's growing role in global industries." Although it will be Landry's first Paris Air Show as governor, Louisiana has been present at the event for nearly 20 years. Former governor John Bel Edwards also traveled to the show in 2023.