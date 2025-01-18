73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. declares State of Emergency because of incoming arctic blast

3 hours 30 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, January 18 2025 Jan 18, 2025 January 18, 2025 12:48 PM January 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry declared a State of Emergency Saturday afternoon because of the incoming arctic blast. 

The State of Emergency allows for direct state assistance, if needed, at the parish level.

“Keeping Louisianans safe is our top priority. I am declaring a state of emergency for the incoming winter storm currently forecasted to impact Louisiana, and I’m encouraging everyone to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Governor Landry said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days