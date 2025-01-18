73°
Gov. declares State of Emergency because of incoming arctic blast
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry declared a State of Emergency Saturday afternoon because of the incoming arctic blast.
The State of Emergency allows for direct state assistance, if needed, at the parish level.
“Keeping Louisianans safe is our top priority. I am declaring a state of emergency for the incoming winter storm currently forecasted to impact Louisiana, and I’m encouraging everyone to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Governor Landry said.
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1
52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament underway
No. 2 LSU gymnastics clinches win over No. 7 Florida thanks to...
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
LSU baseball hosts First Pitch Banquet ahead of the start of the...