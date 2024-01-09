49°
Gordon McKernan to purchase former Shed BBQ, convert building to pickleball venue

1 hour 12 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, January 09 2024 Jan 9, 2024 January 09, 2024 10:17 AM January 09, 2024 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A group of investors led by injury attorney Gordon McKernan has reportedly planned to take over the building on Burbank Drive formerly owned by the Shed BBQ and convert it into a pickleball venue, according to The Advocate. 

The entertainment facility is set to open in August and will include a restaurant developed by Ozzie Fernandez whose other restaurants include Lit Pizza, Rocca Pizzeria, and Izzo's. 

McKernan said he got the idea while visiting one of his daughters in Texas. 

McKernan and Fernandez, along with other investors, plan to convert the former BBQ restaurant into a facility running indoor and outdoor pickleball courts along with golf simulators, shuffleboard, and other yard games. 

