Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Rolls
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Shrimp Rolls
1/2 cup mayonnaise, plus more for the buns
1 celery stalk, finely chopped
2 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped plus more for garnish
1 Tbsp. fresh chives, chopped
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 lb. medium shrimp, cooked and chopped
4 buns
4 lettuce leaves
Potato chips, for serving
Stir together the mayonnaise, celery, dill, chives, lemon juice and salt in a large bowl.
Add the shrimp to the bowl and gently stir to combine.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Spread both sides of the buns lightly with mayonnaise.
Toast the buns in batches until golden, about 2 minutes per side.
Lay the lettuce leaves inside the toasted buns, then fill with the shrimp salad. Garnish with more dill and serve with chips.