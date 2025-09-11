Good 2 Eat: Andouille Sausage Bites and Kentucky Lemonade

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Andouille Sausage Bites with Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Creole mustard

1 Tbsp. ketchup

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. fresh parsley, minced

Sausage Bites

1 8-oz. can Pillsbury Original Crescent Roll dough

12 oz. Andouille sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 egg plus 1 Tbsp. water for egg wash

Combine mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, Creole seasoning, and parsley in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

Unroll crescent roll dough on a lightly floured surface. Cut each triangle of crescent roll dough into 3 smaller triangles. Place the sausage on the wide end of the crescent dough triangle and roll until fully wrapped, exposing the cut ends. Place on prepared baking sheet; brush lightly with egg wash.

Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.

Serve warm with Dipping Sauce.

Kentucky Lemonade

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup bourbon

4 cups ginger ale

Ice cubes

Lemon slices and additional fresh mint leaves

In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; cook 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; add lemon juice and mint leaves. Stir in bourbon. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled.

Just before serving, strain the mixture into a 2-qt. pitcher; stir in ginger ale. Serve over ice. Top with lemon slices and additional mint.